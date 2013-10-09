New Samsung flip-phone SM-W2014 arrives without warning, with Snapdragon 800 processor

Samsung has been busy of late, bending smartphone displays and developing new camera modules, but that doesn't mean it can't slip out a surprise or two.

Having already started the revival of the flip-phone with the Hennessy currently doing the rounds on the Chinese market, it has followed up with a more premium flip device, currently known as the SM-W2014 in leaked info also coming out of China.

The W2014 is again an Android handset in a clamshell style body, but this time is powered by a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, much like the Note 3 or the newly-announced curved Galaxy Round. In addition, it is listed on Chinese website tenaa.com.cn as coming with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean from the box.

There seem to be some conflicting reports around the screen resolution, however. While all agree that it comes with dual 3.67-inch OLED displays, some claim the resolution is 480 x 800, while tenna - where the pictures of the device originate - claims they are 480 x 640. Whichever is accurate, they are both better than the 320 x 480 screens on the Hennessy.

Everybody agrees that the phone sports a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel snapper on the front. It comes in black and gold.

Sadly, we are never likely to see the SM-W2014 in the UK, so will have to make do with an old Motorola Razr V3is to go with our Star Trek fancy dress outfits. Shame.