  First press photos of Samsung's curved display Galaxy smartphone leak

Update: the handset has officially been announced by Samsung.

Samsung already confirmed a smartphone with a curved display will be launching in October, and now, we may have an early look at the new handset. One of the first curved display smartphones to come to the mass market courtesy of Samsung has just leaked via the Twitter feed of the infamous EvLeaks.

A report earlier this week from South Korea publication Asiae noted Samsung will name the device the "Galaxy Round". It is said to be debuted as early as 10 October, but Samsung hasn't provided official confirmation. It will see an October launch, nonetheless. "We plan to introduce a smartphone with a curved display in South Korea in October," D.J. Lee, Samsung's mobile business head of strategic marketing, said in September.

The press photos look drastically different from the curved Samsung prototype we saw at CES 2013. The prototype's screen dropped off on one side, while the version coming to market bends as a whole.

Carriers and availability in the US and UK haven't been named, but according to Asiae the Galaxy Round will be priced at a whopping $933 (£579) off-contract in South Korea. That's a bit more than the usual $750 we've come to expect from recent smartphones. It is said to have specifications reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 3, which sound pretty powerful for such new screen technology, so we'll take this rumour with a pinch of salt until confirmed.

EvLeaks says to expect this device for South Korea only at launch.

The Galaxy Gear is said to have a display made from plastic rather than glass, presumably because of its curved nature. This build will more than likely be seen as more durable by customers, as plastic doesn't break as easy as glass.

Samsung-competitor LG confirmed earlier this week that it has entered the mass-production phase for its own flexible OLED displays for smartphones. The bendable panel will be made in screen sizes up to 6-inches and can be used in phones enabling different designs than we are used to today. It looks like Samsung will be getting a leg-up on LG when it announces the Round sometime in October.

Will customers see the bend as an enticing buy?