  Samsung 'Galaxy Round' curved smartphone could debut this week

Following Samsung's confirmation that a smartphone with a curved screen is on its way, more details have been provided before its launch. According to South Korea publication Asiae and others, Samsung will dub the curved smartphone the "Galaxy Round" and could launch it as soon as 10 October.

The smartphone is coming, there's no doubt. "We plan to introduce a smartphone with a curved display in South Korea in October," D.J. Lee, Samsung's mobile business head of strategic marketing, said in September. It's just a specific name, specs, and release date we were unaware of. The phone is reportedly made of plastic instead of glass, meaning it will be cheaper for Samsung to produce and is presumably less breakable.

Carriers and availability in the US and UK haven't been named, but according to Asiae the Galaxy Round will be priced at a whopping $933 (£579) off-contract in South Korea. That's a bit more than the usual $750 we've come to know from recent smartphones. It is said to have specifications reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 3, which sound pretty powerful for such new screen technology, so we'll take this rumour with a grain of salt until confirmed.

The report comes at a time when LG confirmed it has entered the mass-production phase for its own flexible OLED displays for smartphones. The bendable panel will be made in screen sizes up to 6-inches and can be used in phones enabling different designs than we are used to today. It looks like Samsung will be getting a leg-up on LG when it announces the Round in October.