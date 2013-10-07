  Samsung Galaxy J looks to cross the Note 3 and S4 into one

If you're looking to combine the best of both worlds from Samsung's Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3, the South Korea-based company might have you covered. A report from Japanese tech blog Rbmen claims to have the first leaked photos of a smartphone dubbed the "Galaxy J" that looks to be a cross between both of Samsung's hot-selling smartphones. The source of the leak is from Japanese carrier DoCoMo, so it's unclear if the Galaxy J will be available outside of the Asia market.

Shown to be available in Coral Pink, Satin White and Lapis Blue, the Galaxy J is said to feature a quad-core 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 2600mAh battery, and 13-megapixel camera. A television tuner, as found on the HTC One, is said to be included, letting you switch channels right from your smartphone. A specific screen size for the handset wasn't mentioned, but it looks to have a 5-inch display like the Galaxy S4 with the rounded off look of the Galaxy Note 3 - leather not included.

French blog NoWhereElse chimes in to confirm the existence of the Galaxy J. It adds Samsung will deck the handset out with Active functionality, aka the company's water and dust protection that is included on its Galaxy Active lineup. Additionally, NoWhereElse claims we'll see 4G LTE network support - which is pretty much expected.

If past leaks from Monday are any indication, Japanese carrier DoCoMo is holding a 10 October event to unveil its autumn/winter device line-up. According to the brochure, the Galaxy J will be included. Hopefully Samsung won't be stubborn and release the Galaxy J worldwide, but if we had to guess, the "J" in its name indicates a Japan-only device.