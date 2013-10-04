  Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 finally gets UK release, 4G but no dual-SIM option

The UK is finally getting the Samsung Galaxy Ace 3, four months after it was originally announced.

It will hit British stores from tomorrow, 5 October, first in EE high street shops and then followed by Carphone Warehouse, Tesco and other select retailers.

The phone is 4G-compatible but we won't be getting the Duo SIM version released in other territories.

Other specifications include Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and a 4-inch 800 x 480 LCD screen. With these it's very much designed to be an entry-level smartphone, but does offer the full Android experience and features many of Samsung's own proprietary apps and services, including S Translator, S Travel, Smart Stay and S Voice. Access to Google Play and the multitudes of apps is also provided.

The rear-mounted camera is of the 5-megapixel variety, with an LED flash, and there is a VGA (0.3-megapixels) cam on the front for video calling and the like.

It comes with 8GB of internal storage - of which around 5GB is available to the user - and that can be expanded by up to a further 64GB through the microSD card slot.

Price is yet to be revealed but will be determined by the contract you sign. It will also in all likelihood be available on a pay-as-you-go basis.