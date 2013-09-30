  1. Home
Samsung and Hexa by Kuho reveal Galaxy Note 3 and S4 Zoom accessories Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of

Fresh from launching swish Samsung Galaxy Note 3 cases by designer Nicholas Kirkwood, the Korean manufacturer has collaborated with another fashion house for a further set of accessories for the device, plus one or two for the Galaxy S4 Zoom camera phone.

In partnership with Hexa by Kuho, Samsung has announced a leather clutchbag with strap for the Galaxy Note 3 and a carry case for the Galaxy S4 Zoom. They are aimed predominately at women and, adorned with the fashion house's traditional Korean floral medallions, look like they've come straight out of Sex and the City.

The S4 Zoom carry case can also be attached to Hexa by Kuho's latest leather handbag or worn separately.

Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 hands-on: Watch our 4K video sample

"I find inspiration from so many different sources, from fashion to film to art, and this particular project attracted my attention as it offered a new medium to tackle," said Kuho Jung, executive creative director of Cheil Industries. "Fashion and technology have so much in common in the way they both strive to push existing boundaries and so the opportunity to bring the two together is one which I have embraced."

The accessories were launched as part of Paris Fashion Week, but there is currently no news on when they might be available to buy in the UK. Or how much they might set you back. More expensive than a Primark sash and less than a pair of Jimmy Choo's, we'd hazard a guess.

