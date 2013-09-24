  Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Limited Edition with flexible display to go on sale next month

Flexible displays have been in the works for a while now, cropping up at trade shows as prototypes but never really making it out the door until now. Samsung plans to release a Galaxy Note 3 Limited Edition next month with a flexible display.

According to the Asian Daily, a Samsung spokesperson has confirmed this to be an official release. But while flexibility sounds exciting it won't actually look much different from the rest of the phone and will be as solid as ever.

The great thing about this screen is that it is malleable and should be virtually unbreakable. Could this flexi-screen mobile be hailing a Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Active? It would follow the release pattern of the Galaxy S4 Active which came hot on the heels of the Galaxy S4.

But we have to wonder what these flexible displays have covering them - while they may bend does the plastic material not need a glass cover like other screens? And if not, even flexible things still scratch, right? It will be interesting to see how this works. It feels like a testing phase for Samsung. Perhaps before it introduces bendable screens in its next generation of Galaxy Gear smartwatch?

We're going to look into this further so check back soon for more details. The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 goes on sale 25 September.