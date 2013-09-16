  Samsung Galaxy Gear 2 due for a January 2014 unveil

The Samsung Galaxy Gear hasn't even made it to the wrists of the public yet and already Samsung is working on its successor, the Galaxy Gear 2.

According to the Korean Digital Times the first watch was released to gauge public appeal and the next one will be more thought out. Perhaps that refers to the fact the Galaxy Gear only works with the new and expensive Galaxy Note 3 right now. When the Galaxy S4 gets an Android 4.3 update it should work there too, but that's still a very niche market. That's why the Galaxy Gear 2 is expected to be an all-Android-friendly wrist-dweller.

The new Galaxy Gear 2 should feature its own built-in GPS - this would be brilliant coupled with that 4GB on-board memory. With the watch running apps and music you could leave your phone at home when out on a run.

While the iWatch rumour mill has been quiet of late it looks like Samsung may not have needed to rush its first smartwatch out quiet so fast. But with Apple hiring Nike's FuelBand consultant and the new iPhone 5S featuring that Nike focused M7 processor, we'd expect the iWatch to appear in 2014.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Gear 2 at CES in January 2014. Here's hoping it's managed to cram in enough battery power to last at least a full day - which many early testers are complaining the current Gear can't handle. But we're picking ours up soon so check back to read our full in-depth Samsung Galaxy Gear review.