  Samsung Galaxy S5 will have a 64-bit processor, like the iPhone 5S

It looks like Apple has struck first in the battle for higher-level processing and Samsung fans are going to have to wait until next year for their fix.

In an interview with Korea Times, Samsung's mobile business chief Shin Jong-kyun said: "Not in the shortest time. But yes, our next smartphones will have 64-bit processing functionality." So it looks like Sammy is sticking to its release schedule but adding in Apple's level of processing power. Kudos Apple for innovating.

What's so good about Apple's 64-bit A7 processor? That's double the number of bits that can be handled by current 32-bit chips. That means the iPhone 5S can handle more complex applications, including high-end gaming - an area Samsung can't ignore with the booming Android gaming market.

On the business front Samsung is now up against Apple in China where Sammy this year commanded a 19.4 per cent market share over Apple's meagre 4.3 per cent. But now that the iPhone 5S works internationally on LTE networks that might change.

It's an early Samsung Galaxy S5 news story but it's about as solid as they come. Now that Apple's made the first 64-bit move, how long before another Android smartphone gets there too? Until then we hope the other Galaxy S5 rumours about a 16MP camera and aluminium shell are true.