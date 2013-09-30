  Samsung Galaxy Note 3 release date, price and where to get it

Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 at IFA 2013, promising that the new phablet will be available across Europe from 25 September.

The new Galaxy Note 3 comes with a 5.7-inch Full HD display, it's packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 power, with 3GB of RAM and a 3200mAh battery.

The design has been tweaked, with a textured back, and stitching to make this digital delight just a little more reminiscent of your favourite old notebook.

But the real question is where can I get it? Here we have pulled together all the prices, deals, dates and networks, so you'll know where to get it, when and how much it will cost you.

EE recommends its £46 a month, 24-month contract for the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, which will give you 10GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for an upfront cost of £70.

The cheapest up front way to pick up the smartphone on EE is to commit to a 24-month contract at £51 a month. This gets you 4G connectivity, 20GB of data, unlimited texts and calls, with a one-off £30 payment.

The other end of the spectrum is a £26 a month 24-month contract with 500MB data, unlimited calls and texts and a one off £310 payment.

If you're an Orange customer, you'll be able to get the 4G-ready Galaxy Note 3 – that's the 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 version – for an upfront cost of £119.99 on a £42 a month tariff.

A similar deal applies for the T-Mobile customers. You'll get the 4G-ready handset for an upfront cost of £140 on a £42 a month contract.

Three is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 for £34 a month with an upfront cost of £99.

The 24-month contract comes with All-you-can-eat data, 500 minutes and 5000 texts and the estimated delivery date is 14 October.

Although Three's 4G service isn't available yet, you will get the service at no extra cost when it launches in December. It will kick off in London, Birmingham and Manchester to begin with, with an aim of 50 cities by the end of 2014.

You'll be able to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 3 for free on a £47 a month, 24-month 4G contract with 1GB of data, along with unlimited minutes and texts.

However, the carrier is offering 8GB data for the price of 5GB or 5GB for the price of 3GB on its 4G contracts for the duration of your contract, if you order before 31 October. Plus, as usual, you can pay an upfront cost for the handset and reduce your monthly payments.

Therefore, until 31 October, you could pay £100 upfront plus £47 a month for 24 months and you'll get 5GB of data along with unlimited minutes and texts.

Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 for free on a £52 a month contract with unlimited minutes and texts, along with 4GB of data. The 24-month contract also includes 5-Star Care and 3GB of UK Wi-Fi.

If you pay an £99 upfront cost for the phone, you can pick up the Galaxy Note 3 for £42 a month, which will give you 2GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. This 24-month contract also comes with 5 Star Care and 3GB of UK Wi-Fi.

The Carphone Warehouse is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 for free on a £42 a month contract with O2. The 24-month contract gives you 1GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

Its "Best Value" deal is also with O2 and offers the same contract but for £37 a month, with an upfront cost of £89 for the handset.

With Phones 4u, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 for free on a Orange or Vodafone 24-month contract at £47 a month. Both contracts offer unlimited minutes and texts, but the Orange contract will give you 5GB of data and the Vodafone option will give you 4GB with 2GB Wi-Fi.

Its most popular deal is an EE 24-month contract at £41 a month with an upfront cost of £50. With this contract, you’ll get unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 2GB of data.

