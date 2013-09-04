Samsung Galaxy Note 3 official: 5.7-inch, Android 4.3, 4K video recording and advanced S Pen

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 3 and it is the most advanced device in the Korean company's smartphone line-up yet.

It comes with a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor for the LTE 4G version or a 1.9GHz octa-core Samsung processor for regions locked to 3G services, plus 3GB of RAM. The 5.7-inch super AMOLED screen offers a Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. And the device will come with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean from the off.

Up to six different 4G band sets will be included with the LTE version, depending on the market - meaning it will work on all UK 4G networks, including those from EE, Vodafone and O2, plus Three's when it launches in December.

There is a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with auto focus and Samsung's Smart Stabilisation technology. It will be accompanied by an LED flash.

A 2-megapixel camera is mounted on the front, which also comes with the Smart Stabilisation feature.

Many of the same camera features found on the Samsung Galaxy S4 will be present on the Note 3, including Dual Shot, Dual Recording and Dual Video Call, which allow you to have a second picture-in-picture shot taken from the front camera lurking on the screen when a second picture or video is captured through the rear.

As rumoured, 4K video recording is possible thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 800 processor. It can shoot UHD content in 30fps for playback to a suitably high resolution display, but should you drop down to Full HD, 60fps video shooting is possible. Slow motion video - shot at 120fps - is possible when recording in 720p.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/c/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0 (LE), NFC and there's an infra-red blaster to control home entertainment kit.

One of the major new improvements for the Galaxy Note 3 over former iterations is that the S Pen is more advanced and a set of new features are unlocked when you click the button on the stylus while hovering over the screen. Within the Air Command mode, features such as Action Memo, Scrapbook, Screen Write, S Finder and Pen Window are accessible.

Action Memo allows a user to use a handwritten note to initiate any number of the phone functions, including call a contact, look up an address and search the web; Scrapbook offers a place to aggregate content from multiple sources, including YouTube and the Note's Gallery; Screen Write will capture a screen shot and allow a user to write or draw over it; S Finder offers an expansive search facility whereby the user can search through all content on the device; and Pen Window opens a multitasking window of any size by just drawing it on screen.

In addition to Pen Window, the Note 3 also introduces a new Multi Window feature allowing users to run two applications on the screen at once.

Samsung Knox, the company's security system, is present on the phone, and the company is keen to stress that the Note 3 is also a good companion for its new Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

Measurements for the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 are 151.2 x 79.2 x 8.3mm and it weighs 168g. That means it's slightly smaller and lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Note II, even though the screen is slightly larger.

It is powered by a 3,200mAh battery and 32GB and 64GB models will be available. Both have microSD card slots to allow for expansion by a further 64GB.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 3 will be available from 25 September in more than 140 countries including the UK. It will be coming to the US too later this year on Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile (US) and US Cellular.

Colours planned for launch include Jet Black, Classic White and Blush Pink with the rear of the device being faux leather. There will also be a range of switchable back covers and designer accessories. Prices and network plans will be revealed nearer to launch.