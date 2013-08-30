  Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom LTE edition adds 4G to the compact camera phone

Samsung has released a second version of its Android phone that look's more like a compact camera than a traditional handset. The Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom LTE edition is now commercially available in mainland Europe and will soon make its way to the UK.

Essentially the same as the existing Galaxy S4 Zoom, the new model will allow for faster data transfer speeds thanks to its multi-band 4G support. It is capable of working on up to six different band sets so will be compatible with the new networks from O2 and Vodafone as well as the existing EE high-speed service. Which of those carriers, if any, will stock the hybrid device is not yet known.

Read: Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom review

"The introduction of LTE capabilities to the Galaxy S4 Zoom demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with the best possible product on the market," said Simon Stanford, vice-president of the IT and mobile division at Samsung UK.

"Today's consumers place great importance on being connected with their world, a need that is catered for with the LTE technology. It's powerful, stylish and is perfect for those who want to take outstanding pictures from a device that's always with them and then share them immediately and easily."

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom sports a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED 960 x 540 screen, 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. Its standout feature however is a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with a 10x optical zoom lens and optical image stablisation. It is, in effect, more a compact camera than a phone.