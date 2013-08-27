  Samsung Galaxy Note 3 to feature 4K video recording?

The Samsung Galaxy Note has always managed to shock the world. It arrived as the first Galaxy Note with a huge display, which quickly caught on as other manufacturers copied. Then the Galaxy Note 2 brought an upgraded 1080p video camera. This time, in the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, we may see the world's first 4K video camera.

Rumours have already pointed to a 4 September Note 3 release date. With IFA showcasing Samsung's Unpacked event on that day, it seems likely the handset will be outed then. According to the Korea Economic Daily's "industry official" sources the Note 3 will come sporting a 4K video camera and upgraded 24-bit sound recording.

All of Samsung's previous Galaxy handsets have topped out at 1080p video and 16-bit sound. While the Galaxy S5 is rumoured to feature a 16MP camera this 4K jump will be a world first. Unless the other IFA reveals, like the Sony Xperia Z1, get there first.

While it's rumour mill fodder now, this seems a likely upgrade after Qualcomm showed off its Snapdragon 800 processor outputting in 4K at the last MWC. It would also make sense for Samsung, and Sony, to push 4K in the hope more people upgrade to their 4K UHD TV sets that currently struggle for content.

For everything else expected from Samsung at IFA read the Samsung IFA plans story.