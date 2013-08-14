  Samsung brings back the flip phone, unveils the Hennessy featuring two 3.3-inch displays

After being rumoured for several weeks, Samsung has finally taken the wraps off its latest flip phone, for the retro folks in the crowd. No this isn't some sort-of parody, Samsung announced Wednesday morning the Samsung SCH-W789 Hennessy, heading to the China market, with no signs of a UK or US release.

Most notably, the Hennessy features two 3.3-inch 320 x 480 touchscreen displays, with three capacitive buttons on the front for control. Specifications for the device include a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, a microSD slot, 5-megapixel rear camera, 1500 mAh battery, and pre-installed with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. Of course, USB 2.0, Bluetooth, GPS and WLAN are included.

In a move that's become pretty common for China, the Hennessy will support both CDMA and GSM bands, though a bit of a rarity for smartphones in the UK or US. This will give customers the ability to access the CDMA sporting China Telecom and Unicom and the GSM sporting China Mobile.

Along with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean pre-installed with TouchWiz flavour, Samsung has included its instant messaging tool ChatON. Introduced in 2011, Samsung lets users go cross-platform with messaging, as apps for iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone, and the web are also available. ChatON is also pre-loaded on the Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, and Galaxy Camera, as Samsung hopes of swaying users away from WhatsApp, which has seen worldwide messaging success.

The Hennessy is an interesting release. Not that it is expected to sell in massive numbers like the Galaxy S4 or Galaxy Note 2, but that it caters to a select few who want to get their flip (and T9 texting) on.

Now that the Hennessy is made official, we're looking forward to Samsung's expected announcement of the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy smartwatch at a second Unveiled event in September.

Pricing and availability for the Hennessy was not immediately available. What do you think about Samsung bringing back the flip phone?