  Samsung to launch first Tizen phone in select countries in October?

Samsung ill allegedly launch the first Tizen smartphone in select countries around the world in October, according to a new report.

Sammobile reported on Tuesday - pointing to another report, which cited unnamed industry sources - that Samsung has decided to launch the smartphone in China, Japan, France, US and Russia. Why? Well, Tizen already supports languages in those countries. It also features applications with the supported languages.

Samsung purportedly collaborated with carrier partners of Tizen to analyse and select each market for the initial launch. For instance: France, China and Russia were typically strong markets for Bada OS, so therefore they could be strong markets for Tizen. Also, each launch country has previously embraced Samsung's Android-based Galaxy devices.

Read: Samsung will release high-end Tizen smartphone in August or September

Bada is an operating system for mobile devices that's developed by Samsung Electronics. Samsung announced in February that it would stop developing Bada and move development to Tizen instead (with the help of Intel). Tizen is an open-source operating system for mobile devices and smart TVs, and it aims to offer a consistent user experience across devices.

Industry analysts have theorised that Tizen could one day replace Android on Samsung devices, as the company hopes to become more independent. That said, an October launch timeframe for the first Tizen smartphone would seem likely. Samsung’s developer conference is set for 27 October.