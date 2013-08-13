Samsung Galaxy Folder clamshell Android phone in all its press pic glory

Although it's never likely to see the green and pleasant lands of the UK - or much further than the borders of China, to be honest - there's a certain level of curiosity about seeing a new clamshell phone. One that's powered by Android, no less.

The Samsung Galaxy Folder may well be limited to one market, but it's an intriguing oddity in this age of oblong slabs. It has previously been speculated about under the name Hennessy, but the SCH-W789 is unlikely to hit the streets sharing a moniker with a famous brand of cognac. Instead, many are taken to calling it Galaxy Folder, which is about as good as it gets right now.

Few details have leaked with the press renders, but it has previously been claimed that the phone will have two 3.3-inch 480 x 420 touchscreen displays, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, a microSD slot, 5-megapixel rear camera and pre-installed with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

It will be out on the China Telecom network initially (most likely exclusively) and will support both CDMA and GSM networks.

That's about it for now. If demand is high enough, Samsung will no doubt consider expanding its reach. But does anybody really want a clamshell phone any more? Next you'll be wanting teak panelling on your consoles again. Don't say we didn't warn you.