  Galaxy Note 3 specs said to include 5.68-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Octa-core processor, 3200mAh battery

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Note flagship will be mighty with power, if a report from SamMobile is to be believed. According to the publication there will be two versions of the Galaxy Note 3: the SM-N900 (3G) and SM-N9005 (4G LTE), each featuring relatively close specifications. Perhaps most telling from the report, however, is that the Galaxy Note 3 will be close in design to the Galaxy Note II, except that it will have a larger display.

So what can we expect? The Galaxy Note 3 handset is said to sport a 5.68-inch Full HD Super AMOLED (1920 x 1080) display, Octa-core processor with speeds at 1.8GHz (depending on which market you're in), 3GB of RAM, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, 16GB/32GB/64GB storage options, microSD slot with support for an additional 64GB, and a 3200mAh battery.

As for software, the handset will reportedly feature Android 4.3 Jelly Bean. Announced at Google I/O 2013 in May, the Android 4.3 software features restricted profiles ideal for friends and family, new notification access, easier text input, faster user-switching, dial pad autocomplete, and background Wi-Fi location.

As reported earlier this month, Samsung is set to reveal its third-generation Galaxy Note smartphone on 4 September, according to several reports out of South Korea. The reveal is expected to take place at a second Unveiled event this year, in Berlin, two days before IFA 2013 kicks-off in the city.

Pocket-lint will be live from IFA to bring you the latest. Stick to our Samsung hub for breaking news updates.