  Trademark adds flesh to the Samsung Galaxy Gear bones

Samsung has submitted a trademark filing under the title of Samsung Galaxy Gear, adding substance to rumours that the Korean giant would be using that name for its new smartwatch.

The details of the filing are interesting, as there's a description given to flesh out exactly what the trademark products will cover, which reads:

"Wearable digital electronic devices in the form of a wristwatch, wrist band or bangle capable of providing access to the internet and for sending and receiving phone calls, electronic mails and messages; wearable electronic handheld devices in the form of a wristwatch, wrist band or bangle for the wireless receipt, storage and/or transmission of data and messages and for keeping track of or managing personal information; smart phones; tablet computers; portable computers"

As we've seen with other Samsung devices, the Samsung Galaxy Gear name is likely to cover a family of devices, just as Galaxy S or Galaxy Note does. In that sense, the rumoured smartwatch - previously confirmed by Lee Young Hee, executive VP of Samsung mobile - would likely be the first of several devices.

There's a wave of enthusiasm surrounding "wearables", but ST Liew, president of Acer's smartphone business, told us the important point was to make the right decisions for a practical solution that worked for the customer.

Samsung has announcing its Unpacked 2 event for 4 September at IFA 2013 in Berlin, where we're expecting to see the Galaxy Note 3 launched. With mobile devices getting bigger, there's a better case for Galaxy Gear companion devices to save you hefting your phablet out of your pocket just to glance through your latest messages.

All eyes turn to Berlin in September for the next run of launches, and we'll be there to bring you all the news as it happens.