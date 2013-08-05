Samsung Galaxy Folder images leaked, revealing Android flip phone with dual displays

Samsung has allegedly developed a dual-display flip phone called the Galaxy Folder.

Although Samsung already leaked the Galaxy Folder online, images of the flip phone have now surfaced on forum Clien.net. The images specifically show an Android 4.2.2 phone boasting two touch-screen displays on the front and back, as well as a physical keyboard and gold trim.

Japanese website RBMen supposedly recently discovered a Korean-language user manual for the Galaxy Folder on Samsung's website. It described at least one of the phone's displays as a 3.7-inch AMOLED panel with an 800 x 480-pixel resolution. Other specs for the handset included a Snapdragon 400 dual-core chip, 2GB of RAM, 1,820mAh battery.

Rumours have indicated that the Galaxy Folder is a Korea-only product, which sounds about right, as the rest of the world seems pretty stuck on the current smartphone form factor (aka all display, thin bezels, no keypad, etc).