  Samsung reportedly announcing Samsung Galaxy Note 3, smartwatch on 4 September

Samsung is set to reveal its third-generation Galaxy Note smartphone on 4 September, according to several reports out of South Korea. The reveal is expected to take place at a second Unveiled event this year, in Berlin, two days before IFA 2013 kicks-off in the city.

Ready to take-over as Samsung's flagship phablet for the larger-device lovers in the crowd, the Galaxy Note 3 is rumoured to feature a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 13-megapixel camera and Android 4.3.

Furthermore, Samsung will reportedly reveal a wearable product at the event, said to be called the Samsung Gear. It will be a smartwatch product that Samsung has been rushing to get to the market before competitor Apple brings its smartwatch product to the table.

Samsung previously confirmed plans for a smartwatch in March.

"We’ve been preparing the watch product for so long,” said Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business. "We are working very hard to get ready for it. We are preparing products for the future, and the watch is definitely one of them."

If leaks from February are accurate, Samsung's watch will have a black and white display, much like the popular Pebble e-paper smart watch. Leaked pictures show a large time display as well as a music and mail app. Of course, it could be a different product entirely.

