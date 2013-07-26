  Phones 4u nabs Samsung Galaxy S4 Arctic Blue UK exclusive, available now

We've known that Samsung was due to release variants of its flagship Android phone for a month or two and now they've started to arrive. The Samsung Galaxy S4 in arctic blue is now available and is exclusive to Phones 4u in the UK.

Available both on the retailer's website and in-store, the blue edition is available on EE's 4G network and T-Mobile, Orange and Vodfone's 3G price plans.

Plans start at £25 month, but if you don't want to incur an up-front fee for the SGS4 itself, the cheapest tariff comes in at £37 a month. You can sign up with Vodafone and Orange for that price, with unlimited minutes and texts and 1GB of data a month from each. A free blue Samsung S View Cover is also on offer with all the relevant deals through Phones 4u.

Should you want 4G data, the phone will be free on a £41 a month contract. That also includes unlimited texts and minutes, and 2GB of superfast data.

You can find out more about Phones 4u's deals on the blue Samsung Galaxy S4 on its dedicated webpage. And check out Pocket-lint's review of the handset and our hands-on with the blue S View Cover.