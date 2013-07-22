  Samsung announces developer conference for October, first Android player to do so

Samsung has announced plans for a developer conference 27-29 October, in an attempt to get developers and industry experts more engaged with its brand. This makes Samsung the first Android device manufacturer to hold a developer conference outside of the Google I/O conference, which focuses on Android as a whole, rather than one specific brand.

Samsung says its developer conference will give people the chance to "engage with industry leaders, collaborate with fellow developers, and learn about new Samsung tools and SDKs". It will be held in San Francisco, California, and registration is set to begin soon. Pricing is not known.

Holding a developer conference is an interesting move for Samsung, as it holds on to the spot of being the top smartphone manufacturer in the world. Samsung's main competitor, Apple, holds a developer conference every year where it connects with fans and gets those involved in the tech industry engaged with its products. There is plenty of excitement for Apple's conference - WWDC 2013 sold out in two minutes.

South Korea-based Samsung didn't say if it would focus solely on Android, or discuss its Tizen mobile operating system as well. It did say, however, that mobile phones wouldn't be the only focus, but its other divisions and devices will also be discussed.

If Samsung ever decides to make a move away from Android to Tizen, a developer conference would be a great start.