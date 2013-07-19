  Picture thought to be taken by Samsung Galaxy Note 3 appears on Picasa

A picture reportedly taken using a Samsung Galaxy Note 3 well ahead of its launch date has popped up on photo-sharing site Picasa.

The Exif data for the pic shows that it was taken using a Samsung SM-N9005. That model number has been thought to belong to an LTE 4G version of the Galaxy Note 3 for a while now, so this snap taken in Korea is believed to be from the forthcoming device.

It's not a great example, to be fair, being fairly low res at 1024 x 576 and 72dpi. Other information gleaned from the data reveals that this picture at least was taken using an aperture of 2.2, ISO 1000, and exposure of 1/120 sec.

The picture was posted in the account of "Secure Hwang" and is still on the site at present, although we're not sure for how long before it is removed.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is expected to be announced during an Unveiled event immediately before the IFA trade show in Berlin at the start of September. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you all the news as it happens.