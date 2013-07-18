  Samsung Galaxy Note 3 appears in alleged schematics, specifications reportedly revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is expected to be announced during a second Unveiled event of the year immediately before the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin. So as that conference gets closer, we can expect to hear more about the device in anticipation.

The latest comes in the form of two alleged sketches of the new phone come tablet, schematics taken from an official manual for the SN-N9000 - the model number for the Galaxy Note 3. Dutch website SIM Only Radar claims a tipster sent them, and with one of them come several specifications.

If true, the Note 3 will sport a 13-megapixel camera with Xenon flash, a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED screen (slightly larger even than the Galaxy Note 2), and the usual connectivity gubbins: Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, plus GPS and Samsung OTG (On the Go). Strangely, no mention of NFC yet.

The screen resolution is also absent, with the only hint being a comment about 1080p video recording and playback. But the latter could be to a compatible display so we can't jump to conclusions. And it could all be bobbins, of course.

Finally, the sketch suggests that two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 will be available for different regions much like the Galaxy S4. One will have a Samsung Exynos octa-core processor - without LTE, we guess - and one a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor. We actually like the sound of the latter more, considering the incredible 4K video demos we've seen running from a similar CPU.

Whatever the case or validity, Pocket-lint will be at the official launch in September to bring you all the news as it happens.