  Samsung reportedly ships 20 million Galaxy S4 handsets

The Samsung Galaxy S4 has shipped 20 million units, according to news sources within Korea, setting it ahead of the pace, relatively, of its Samsung Galaxy S3.

According to Korea Times, Shin Jong-kyun, Samsung co-CEO, said the official announcement would be coming "soon", although we suspect the exact figure will be confirmed along with the 6 July earnings report.

The Samsung Galaxy S3 shifted 20 million handsets in 100 days following its release in 2012, meaning the SGS4 is selling approximately 1.7x faster, with aims to hit the 100 million mark, which Yonhap News reports is an internal target for the company.

However, JP Morgan recently predicted that Samsung would see a slowing in sales as the Samsung Galaxy S4 failed to match expectations. Certainly, Samsung's latest smartphone has attracted some criticism for not moving far enough ahead of the device it replaces.

We found the Samsung Galaxy S4 to offer a great experience, but it's pipped to the post by the HTC One, which we feel offers the best Android experience available at present.

Whatever your take on the Samsung Galaxy S4, we're awaiting exact and formal confirmation of these figures, which reflect that it's selling incredibly well.