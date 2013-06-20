  Samsung Premiere 2013 live stream: Watch it here (video)

If you hadn't heard, Samsung is set to launch a stack of new products on Tonight in the UK at its Samsung Premiere 2013 event at Earl's Court.

Samsung has already told us the event will cover its Galaxy and ATIV ranges of products, although it's not gone as far as to say what those products are. Could it be a new Samsung Galaxy camera, or maybe an ATIV tablet?

Pocket-lint is among the select few that have been invited to the event and will be covering all the news as it happens before following up with hands-on reviews and stories on what we see and find at the announcement.

While that is happening you - you, in the luxury of your own home, desk, or bus seat - can sit back and watch the event right here. That’s right we've got the live stream of the event for you to watch.

The event kicks off at 7pm UK time, 2pm if you are in New York, or 11am for you sunny Californians.

What do you think Samsung will announce today? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below.