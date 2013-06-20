  Samsung Galaxy S4 with Snapdragon 800 processor has user manual leaked

A user manual to a Samsung Galaxy S4 variant sporting the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor has been leaked. Called the Galaxy S4 LTE-A (SHV-E330), it matches the current SGS 4 in specs in pretty much every regard minus the processor.

That means a 1080p screen, Android 4.2.2, a 2,600 mAh battery and a 13-megapixel camera. The quad-core Snapdragon 800 however is a big difference, boasting a 2.3GHz clock speed, which could mean a significant performance jump.

That said, the SGS4 isn't exactly a slouch and whether that new Snapdragon 800 processor will translate to much real world performance remains to be seen. The chip is capable of decoding 4K video and outputting a 7.1 sound signal, but we can't be sure if that will exists on this latest variant of the phone.

LG announced just this morning that it was planning to bring the Snapdragon 800 processor to its Optimus G replacement. It looks like Samsung might have just got the jump on them however, as the S4 LTE-A is due out on sale in Korea at the end of this month.