  Samsung reportedly wants nothing to do with a Facebook phone

Samsung has always shown its willingness to add plenty of smartphones to its line-up - for at least marketing's sake. But, it looks like the South Korea-based company wants to stick to its TouchWiz comforts, instead of unleashing a phone with Facebook Home.

According to the Korea Herald, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg met Samsung executives on Tuesday to ask about a “Facebook-friendly” phone out of the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. Samsung head honchos Lee Jay-yong and Shin Jong-kyun reportedly indicated a Samsung Facebook phone wouldn't be on its way, according to sources on the ground in South Korea. What a bummer this must be, for at least a select few of you.

Industry analysts speaking to Korea Herald noted that Samsung's decision comes down to not only tere being no monetary value added by using Facebook's software, but that Samsung doesn't want to build Facebook into the next Google (a very interesting point). In past years, Samsung has used Google's Android software as the basis for the software on its smartphones. Samsung also builds an in-house Tizen operating system, which is yet to take off.

Facebook has got off to a struggling start with its Facebook Home software announced in April. It is currently available for download from five devices on Google Play and is also found on the HTC First - the only smartphone to come with the software pre-loaded. The HTC First has struggled since its birth, with a rumoured kill-off by the executives at HTC and the decision to hold its launch in the UK this summer. Reviews of the Home software on Google Play don't look good either, averaging at 2.4 stars.

As well as meeting Samsung executives, Zuckerburg's trip to South Korea also included a visit to South Korean President Park Geun-hye to talk internet and more.