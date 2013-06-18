  Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini pre-orders live at Phones 4u

Phones 4u has put its Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini pre-order page live. The handset, which will be available from July this year, is free on a £27 a month contract.

If you put in a pre-order for the Galaxy S4 Mini on EE plans of £36 and above, you will get a free 7-inch Galaxy Tab 2 thrown in for good measure. The Galaxy S4 Mini is basically a smaller and less-powerful version of Samsung's current flagship handset.

It comes with a 1.7GHz dual-core processor and uses a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 960 x 540 display. The lack of a 1080p display, like the Galaxy S4, is the biggest difference between the two handsets.

Expect this mid-ranger to go up against the rumoured value-for-money iPhone, if it ever comes to fruition. You can put in your pre-order for the Galaxy S4 Mini at Phones 4u here. The handset will ship in both black and white versions.