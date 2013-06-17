Samsung Galaxy S4 with faster LTE-Advanced 4G data speeds planned

Samsung boss JK Shin has revealed that as well as Mini, Active and Zoom variants of the Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone, the company is looking to expand the family further with a new model capable of even faster data speeds than the 4G phone already on the market.

Using LTE-Advanced technology, the new phone will offer speeds of up to twice that of the current LTE handset. A movie download, therefore, would take just one-and-a-half minutes to complete, instead of three.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview in South Korea, company CEO Shin said that the new model would be coming to Samsung's homeland first, but could then spread to other regions capable of supporting such data speeds.

"We'll be the first with the commercial launch of the advanced 4G version of the smartphone," he said.

The company is in talks with overseas carriers to take the new model, but Shin declined to name them.

Samsung's head honcho also allayed fears that the company is weakening its Galaxy S4 brand by releasing too many variants. It is a stance that has had some analysts and brokers worried over profitability. However, Shin claims that profit margin continue to be "healthy" and that the Galaxy S4 is the company's fastest-selling phone yet.

"S4 sales remain strong. It's selling far stronger than the S III... and the new LTE-Advanced (4G) phone will be another addition to our high-end segment offerings that ensure healthy profit margins," he said.