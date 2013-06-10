Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom photos appear, teases curvy camera phone

If you're excited about the prospect of the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom, then you're in luck, as what look like real life photos of Samsung's Android camera phone have surfaced.

We recently saw a leak of what's claimed to be a product shot of the forthcoming device, and the new images appear to tally with that, showing the curvy lines that will make up the handgrip for the SGS4 Zoom.

The photos aren't the best, unfortunately - the small main shot of the device doesn't reveal too much - but there appears to be a tripod screw mount under the lens, so you will actually be able to mount this camera to keep it steady.

The sculpting of the grip and the shutter button make it look much more interesting than the existing Samsung Galaxy Camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom is expected to launch at Samsung's London launch event on 20 June, so until then we don't have confirmation of the specs it will offer.

But rumours and speculation point to a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED 960 x 540 display and a 16-megapixel camera sensor, along with that zoom lens.

We're not certain about the 1.6GHz dual-core processor, as it makes the device sound a little mid-range, but it's difficult to judge whether this is being launched as a smartphone with great lens, or camera with great user interfance. Perhaps there are no distinguishing lines any more.

It's reported to be landing on Android 4.2.2 along with Samsung's TouchWiz customisation.

We'll be at the London launch event to see what Samsung has in store and bring you all the details on this latest camera-phone mash-up.