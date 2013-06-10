  Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 brings you 4-inches of LTE Jelly Bean on a budget

Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy Ace 3, the latest iteration of its basic, but popular, Android smartphone.

The Ace has been something of a star, often proving to be the model people turn to when they can't quite stretch to the Galaxy S models and the new Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 looks to deliver more of that affordable goodness.

It comes with a host of clever features that you'll also find on the Samsung Galaxy S4, as Samsung looks to add value to Android. As such you'll get S Translator, Smart Stay, S Voice and so on, from the heavily skinned version of Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

There's a 4-inch 800 x 480 pixel resolution LCD display on the front which gives you plenty of space and there's a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, with 1GB of RAM lying at the heart of this affordable LTE handset.

There's 8GB of internal storage and Samsung points out that only 5GB of this is left available for your content, as the rest is filled with Android's essentails and Samsung's bloat.

But you can expand this with up to 64GB via microSD, giving you plenty of space for movies and music.

The handset measures 121.2 x 62.7 x 9.8mm and weighs just 119.5g. There's a 1800mAh battery powering the thing, which sounds a little on the light side for day-long endurance.

Around the back you'll find a 5-megapixel camera, along with a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 will be available in either 3G or LTE versions and it looks like the LTE version will be coming to the UK - which is good news, as it offers a spec boost over the 3G version.

The 3G comes with a 1GHz processor and only 4GB of internal storage, of which only 1.77GB is left available for use.

There's no word on the Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 release date or pricing, but we'd expect it to be widely available and we'll update when we have more details.