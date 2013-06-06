Samsung's Galaxy S4 wireless charging cover and pad now available

Just like the Galaxy S III, Samsung has now made a wireless charging kit available for the Galaxy S4.

The kit, which includes the Wireless Charging Cover and Wireless Charging Pad, became available on Thursday through Samsung’s accessory store. The Galaxy S4 requires both parts to wirelessly charge, but Samsung sells the cover and pad separately at $39.99 (about £25) and $49.99, respectively.

Samsung's cover replaces the S4's existing battery door and enables cable-free charging with Samsung's pad. Users simply place their S4 on the pad to begin wirelessly charging. An LED indicator on the pad will turn green if the phone is properly charging or yellow if the phone is not correctly placed on the pad.

Read: Samsung Galaxy S4 review

Droid-Life offers a combined kit for $89.95. The website also noted that Samsung's charging pad will work with any Qi-certified wireless product, so those who are interested can get an additional bang for their buck.