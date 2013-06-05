Samsung Galaxy S4 Active official

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Active is now official after what seems to be months of rumours.

The new rugged smartphone, designed for those with a more "active" lifestyle, has qualified protection from dust and water (IP67) and will be able to withstand 30 minutes in water to a depth of 1 metre.

"The Samsung Galaxy S4 Active is designed to enhance life experiences of the active user who wants to stay connected while exploring environments from the most rugged mountain trails to the roughest rivers," says Samsung, perhaps hoping you'll want to go places rather than just check Facebook on the 7:15 into work.

Aside from the rugged look and specs, the new phone will come with a 1.9GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, of which 11.25GB are available. There is also a microSD card slot for expansion if you need more storage.

On the front is a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution LCD display (that's 443ppi) and, like the Nokia Lumia phones, it will let you use the screen with your gloves on. It is powered by a 2,600mAh battery.

Once you hike up that mountain or find that lost city, you'll be able to snap it to death with the phone's 8-megapixel camera. For Atlantis there is an "Aqua Mode" that can be used to increase visual quality and clarity for enhanced underwater images and video.

The volume key located on the side of the device can be used as a camera key, allowing users to easily and quickly open the camera to capture photos and video the moment it happens. Additionally, the camera transforms into a powerful LED flash light to assist in low-light and night-time activities with a simple long press of the volume key.

The new rugged LTE smartphone will launch on Android 4.2.2 with Samsung's customisation layered over the top, bringing all the smart features you'd expect like S Translate, Group Play and all the rest.

It will be offered in three colour options: Urban Grey, Dive Blue and Orange Flare.

The Galaxy S4 Active will be available this summer, initially in the US and Sweden - those Swedes are an adventurous bunch.