Samsung Galaxy Note 3 accidentally confirmed by... Samsung

Although there's no doubt that a Samsung Galaxy Note 3 will be launched later this year - most likely during a Samsung Unpacked event immediately before the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin - it hasn't been officially confirmed.

And that's still the case, as Samsung representatives are remaining tight-lipped about the device. Samsung Kazakhstan's website, however, is a different story.

Allegedly hidden among a list of model numbers on the company's site, on a page about a special VIP-service, was the model number and name SM-N9000 Galaxy Note III. It was spotted by site TechTastic before being replaced with a list of devices that have already been announced.

Indeed, the original, says the eagle-eyed tech site, even revealed the model numbers and names of other forthcoming devices which have since been removed, including the SM-C1010 Galaxy SIV Zoom, the phone we expect to be announced on 20 June during the Samsung Galaxy and ATIV press event.

The list also revealed the Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 and 8.0 tablets, ahead of their official unveiling this morning, so there could be something in this.

Pocket-lint has contacted Samsung to find out more, but suspect, somehow, that we know what its answer will be already.

UPDATE: Yep, as expected. "I’m afraid we don’t comment on rumour or speculation," we have been told by a Samsung spokesperson.