  Samsung Galaxy S4 Active press shot leaks, headed to AT&T in US

Samsung is gearing up to reveal its rumoured durable device called the Galaxy S4 Active, according to a new report by @evleaks.

The usually spot-on leakster, writing for TheUnlockr.com, said the Android device - which has the codename J Active - is a 5-inch HD handset powered by Qualcomm's quad-core 1.9GHz Snapdragon 600 chipset. It will also have an 8-megapixel camera and should launch on US carrier AT&T in dark grey and teal colour options.

As for when the rugged smartphone might land, @evleaks said the June date on the press shot above "should be pretty telling". This timeframe lines up with a Wall Street Journal report from last month that also claimed Samsung will release the Galaxy S4 Active, otherwise known as the upcoming, hefty version of the Galaxy S4, this summer.

Today's latest Samsung rumour follows an official announcement for the Galaxy S4 Mini from earlier this week, indicating the company has plans to take full advantage of and expand its in-demand Galaxy S4 line.