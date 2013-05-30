Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini now official, 4G, 1.7GHz dual-core processor, release date still forthcoming

The much-rumoured Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini has now been officially announced, with a 4G version in the line-up. And while it isn't quite as beefily spec'ed as its larger sibling it is one of the most powerful mid-range handsets Samsung has produced to date.

It features a 4.3-inch 960 x 540 Super AMOLED display, 1.7GHz dual-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM, 8-megapixel camera on the rear, 1.9-megapixel on the front, and comes with 8GB of internal storage. Samsung is now listing how much of that will be available to the consumer, considering its issues with the conventional Galaxy S4 and public opinion, so quotes that 5GB is usable. A microSD card slot allows for expansion of up to a further 64GB.

The Mini will come with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean from the box.

Some of the new, snazzy features found on the S4 have made their way on to the S4 Mini, including S Translator and Group Play, but others are absent, such as Dual Shot and the eye control functionality, presumably because of the less-powerful processor.

But that will keep the price down ultimately, and Samsung must be applauded for adding 4G LTE capabilities into one of the versions. There will also be 3G and 3G dual-SIM models available, although it's not known at present which variants will be coming to the UK.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini will be available in white and black. The UK release date and pricing details are yet to be revealed.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S4 review