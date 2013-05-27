  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy phone and ATIV tablet announcements due 20 June

Samsung has teased forthcoming Galaxy phone and ATIV tablet products in a media invitation dated for 20 June. What exactly these Android and Windows 8 product launches will be isn't yet clear - the invite includes visual close-up snippets of what looks like a hybrid tablet but otherwise keeps firm details under wraps.

We have previously reported that both a Galaxy S4 Mini and Galaxy S4 Zoom are anticipated this summer and this could well be the big event to zoom in on the Mini reveal. Or perhaps it's the Note 3?

However the invitation seems more visually weighted towards the ATIV tablet side where Samsung is looking to acquire greater Windows 8 device strength. Our money is on a quality hybrid device to give the Microsoft Surface a run for its money.

So many options, no concrete answers - we'll just have to wait for the full show which will live stream at 19:00 on Thursday 20 June via Youtube right here.

