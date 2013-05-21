  Samsung Galaxy S4 Active now caught on video too

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Active, a rugged version of the SGS4 already on the market, isn't shy, it seems.

This week it turned up in a series of leaked photos. Now it's posed for the video camera.

The video, shot by website Mobile Tech Review, sees a tethered SGS4 Active as it poses for all of 40 seconds of YouTube fame.

Sadly we learn very little about the device apart from that it has hard buttons, looks to be in a red case and says that the device will come with a dual-core Snapdragon S4 Plus CPU and an 8-megapixel main camera.

The device in the video matches that of the leaked photos. Rumours at the time suggested that the internal specifications included a 1.9GHz Snapdragon 600 processor and the same 5-inch SuperAMOLED screen found on the Galaxy S4. The difference here is that the display and rest of the phone should be dust and water resistant, mirroring the likes of Sony's Xperia Z, which is also a toughened flagship smartphone.