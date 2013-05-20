  Samsung Galaxy S4 Active pictures leaked, looks tough

Pictures of Samsung's rumoured Galaxy S4 Active, a ruggedised variant of the popular Android flagship, have appeared online. The images show what we imagine to be the Galaxy S4 Active with a black and red colour scheme and what appears to be a rubber or soft-touch back.

While we can't confirm this is indeed the new Galaxy S4 variant, the images obtained by GSM Arena do match up with rumours. The pictures also confirm the GT-i9295 model number, which has been previously associated with the Galaxy S4 Active.

Internal specifications include a 1.9GHz Snapdragon 600 processor and the same 5-inch SuperAMOLED screen found on the Galaxy S4. The difference here is that the display and rest of the phone should be dust and water resistant, mirroring the likes of Sony's Xperia Z, which is also a toughened flagship smartphone.

Rumours also suggest the possibility of other Galaxy S4 variants, including both a Mini and a Mega version. Both will have differing screen sizes from the current stock Galaxy S4.

Also confirmed last week was the Galaxy S4 Google Edition, a vanilla Android packing version of Samsung's flagship phone available for those who like their Android experience without any tweaks.