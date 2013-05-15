  Samsung Galaxy S4 Google Edition announced at Google I/O

As expected, Google has announced a special-edition version of the Samsung Galaxy S4, cunningly titled the Samsung Galaxy S4 Google Edition. It comes with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean but without Samsung's TouchWiz interface, and is aimed at those those who want the same experience as the Google Nexus 4, but in a larger, more recent flagship device.

The SGS4 Google Edition, with the software giant's latest software and services, will be available exclusively on Google Play starting 26 June. Sadly, it will only initially be available in the US.

But it is being sold SIM-free and will cost $649 (£426), something that shocked those attending the company's Google I/O developers' conference in San Francisco.

As the Samsung layer on top of the Android operating system is stripped out, it will be interesting to find out whether that means many of the software features of the SGS4, such as eye-tracking, will be absent.

But then, if you're not a fan of TouchWiz, that may be a sacrifice worth making.