  Samsung Galaxy S4 Group Play

Future Samsung Galaxy S4 owners can share music and games along with photos and documents, and the group leader's device acts as the Wi-Fi access point connecting all the other devices together. That means you don't have connect to any Wi-Fi or cellular data network - a big change from the Galaxy S3 version, which relied on all devices being connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Setting up and connecting to a group is so simple that people might actually use the feature.

Sharing via Group Play isn't limited to the Galaxy S3 and S4. The feature is also available on the Galaxy Note 2, and certain tablets such as the Note 10.1 and Note 8.

Group Play is one of the many new features introduced with the phone, and gives Galaxy S4 users the ability to share content from their phone with those around them.

Galaxy S4 owners can use the phone to share music, photos, documents and games with those nearby, or to co-create content.

The Share Music feature is particularly interesting, and allows the same tune to be played on several phones at once. A group of people, for instance, could use the feature to create a impromptu surround sound system and have an instant party.

