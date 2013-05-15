  Samsung announcing Galaxy S4 'Google Edition' at Google I/O on Wednesday?

The rumours ahead of Google's three-hour keynote at Google I/O on Wednesday have begun heating up, and the latest one is a bit of a shocker. According to Geek.com, Samsung is set to launch a "Google Edition" of its Galaxy S4 flagship. Pocket-lint has not been able to confirm the legitimacy of the rumour.

According to the publication, the Google Edition of the Galaxy S4 will feature stock Android inside the familiar plastic casing that we've come to know with Samsung products. This is seen as a dream come true for many who love Samsung's products, but despise the TouchWiz UI that it places on top. Currently to get stock Android on a Samsung device, you must root it and use custom firmware like CyanogenMod.

Citing sources at Google I/O, Geek says Samsung and Google have collaborated on the product to cater for those who prefer stock Android. However, the Google Edition of the Galaxy S4 won't be a part of the Nexus programme, where Google works with manufacturers to design a pure-Android phone.

The plasticky Google Edition is said to be available in June on T-Mobile bands in the US. Pricing, other carriers, and if it will be sold on the Google Play store are currently unknown.

We'll be covering Google I/O on Wednesday to see if this rumour really surfaces.