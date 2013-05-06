  Samsung Galaxy Core: 4.3-inch low-spec smartphone focuses on the core essentials

Samsung continues to strive for smartphone domination across the board, with the announcement of the Galaxy Core - a dual-core, dual-SIM phone which further expands the Samsung smartphone universe.

For work and play: the dual-SIM will mean an easy transition between both SIM cards' content, while the Core phone's dual-core 1.2GHz processor ought to provide enough power whether you're digging through work contacts or flinging cartoon birds across the screen via Google Play's app store. It's not a staggering processor by any means, but that's the deal with a lower-spec handset such as this.

The Core's 4.3-inch display is large but the 480 x 800 pixel resolution far less so. Add 8GB of internal storage, 1GB of RAM and a 1,800mAh battery and all the core basics are here.

There's also a 5-megapixel camera and a variety of show-off Samsung technologies on board: Smart Stay to only power the bright screen when a recognised user is looking at the phone; Smart Alert message alert activates upon picking up the device; Motion UI uses motion commands to switch common function on and off; and S Voice which is Samsung's Siri-like voice command service.

The Samsung Galaxy Core will be available from this month, followed in June by a single SIM version - the latter being the version we anticipate being launched in the UK market - but there's no final word on pricing or an exact release date as yet.