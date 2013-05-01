  1. Home
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 3 picture said to be entirely different phone, three prototypes detailed

Yesterday a picture was doing the rounds with claims that it was the front plate of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3. However, it turns out this picture was fake.

The front plate was from a Zopo ZP950 mid-range, mega-sized Android smartphone. And while it looks very much like a Samsung handset, it is far, far removed.

While confirming the picture was bogus, SamMobile also received a tip from one of its insiders that, although it wasn't taken from a Note 3 prototype, there are three real prototype devices in circulation. And one of those has a flexible OLED screen.

leaked samsung galaxy note 3 picture said to be entirely different phone three prototypes detailed image 2

There are also claims that one of the devices takes design inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S4, with a smaller bezel to allow for a larger screen size within the same real estate as the Note 2. A concept picture has also appeared to visualise what that might look like.

A third of the prototypes, it is claimed, has an entirely new, fresh design.

SamMobile does have a decent track history with insider tips, so there could be something in the latest gossip - after all, these are only prototypes we're talking about, not the finished model. It may take a while to find out for sure, however, as Samsung is not expected to announce anything officially until a second 2013 Unpacked event, most likely on the eve of the IFA electronics trade show in Berlin in September.

