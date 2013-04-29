Samsung Galaxy Note 3 reportedly features 5.9-inch display, 3GB of RAM

The leaks for Samsung continue on Monday, as its product line for summer 2013 readies. The South Korea-based company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 3 in September at IFA 2013, giving phablet lovers yet another smartphone to latch on to.

According to MyDrivers, the Galaxy Note 3 will feature a 5.99-inch 920 x 1080p Full HD display, Exynos 5 Octa 8-core processor, and a whopping 3GB of RAM. Those are some pretty beastly internals under the hood; a 8-core processor with an additional 3GB of RAM would be a first for a smartphone aimed at the masses. Even with the internals, the overall design of the Galaxy Note 3 looks to remain the same if the latest leak is to be believed, keeping with the plastic theme Samsung's opted for in recent years.

Given the Galaxy S4 was the same design as the Galaxy S3 with a bumped-up screen and faster internals, the same makes sense for the latest Note handset. We previously reported that S Orb, a camera technology that is essentially Samsung's version of Photo Sphere, will also be introduced on the Galaxy Note 3. S Orb will allow a user to shoot 360-degree photos. Further details such as battery size, weight, what type of camera, and what version of Android have yet to be detailed.

Samsung has yet to confirm the third-generation Galaxy Note, but given the company's past history, an IFA 2013 launch just in time for the Christmas sales season makes sense. Samsung's Galaxy Note line has been fairly successful, selling more than three million units of its 5.5-inch second generation in little over a month.