  Rugged Samsung Galaxy S4 reportedly slated for July, withstanding dirt and water

Speaking to media earlier this week, Samsung's Gulf Electronics president Young Soo Kim let slip that a tougher version of the Samsung Galaxy S4 will be coming in the near future. Now, The Wall Street Journal adds to the executive's comments, saying Samsung will unleash the phone this summer to with stand the harsh elements of the season.

According to the report, the "ruggedised" Galaxy S4 will maintain the same aesthetics and specifications of the Galaxy S4 we've come to know this spring, but will be outfitted to be waterproof and dust-proof. Samsung will reportedly call it the "Galaxy S4 Active", signalling a handset destined for the sports world. Landing sometime in July, it will rival some competitors who already waterproof their devices, including Sony's Xperia Z.

We've already given the Samsung Galaxy S4 a thorough review, and found it to be a pretty solid smartphone, living up to Samsung's plastic nature. A more ruggedised version of the Galaxy S4 won't appeal to everyone, but may have its uses for those who regularly work outdoors.

Adding to its multi-tier attack strategy, Samsung will also reveal a smaller version of the Galaxy S4 in July, The Wall Street Journal reports. This isn't the first time we've heard of the smaller unit, and it makes a bit of sense given Samsung did the same for the Galaxy S3, giving customers who prefer a 4.3-inch handset another option.

Samsung's busy summer will also include a new Galaxy-line tablet in June, adding to the 7 and 10.1-inch versions Samsung already has going against competitors on the market.

The summer months aren't far away. We'll make sure to keep an eye out for the latest, but if you don't want to wait for a phone you can spill a cup of tea on, the normal Samsung Galaxy S4 is now available to the masses.