Samsung Galaxy S4: Waterproof, more-rugged variant also planned

A new variant of the Samsung Galaxy S4 will be coming later in the year, one that is waterproof, dustproof and more rugged.

During the Dubai press launch of the conventional version of the new smartphone, Samsung's Gulf Electronics president Young Soo Kim said that a tougher SGS4 would be coming in the near future. It will rival some competitors that are waterproof already, such as the Sony Xperia Z.

For those who don't want to wait for a phone you can spill a cup of tea on, the normal Samsung Galaxy S4 will be on sale in the UK from this Friday, 26 April. It will initially be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 dual-core processor, which is required for LTE 4G compatibility. The much-publicised Samsung Octa-core processor will be found in a second edition also due later this year, which will be available only on 3G networks.

Pocket-lint is currently in the process of reviewing the UK 4G SGS4, ensuring that we have played with it for enough time to give you a reasoned, considered view. In the meantime, you can check out our hands-on review of the device, based on our initial thoughts when we used one in New York during the official launch.