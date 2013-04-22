  Samsung Galaxy S4's Gorilla Glass 3 screen is nearly invincible

The Samsung Galaxy S4 uses Gorilla Glass 3, the latest version of the ultra-tough display glass, to bring a near scratch-proof display to the phone. SamMobile has posted a scratch test which shows the new handset in action and, we have to say, we are seriously impressed by how tough that Gorilla Glass is.

Attempting to scratch the Galaxy S4's display with everything from kitchen knives to a set of keys, not a single mark appears to be left on the display. It isn't like they go easy on the handset either, bashing and scratching the front of it as hard as they can. It is a tough one to watch for Galaxy S4 fans, but good to know your beloved new handset won't emerge from your pocket scratched to pieces after it has had a play with a set of keys.

The 5-inch Full HD AMOLED display found on the Galaxy S4 sits behind Gorilla Glass 3. The new glass tech is said to be three times more scratch resistant than previous versions. The Galaxy S4 is the first phone to use Gorilla Glass 3.

