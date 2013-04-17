  Samsung Galaxy S4 will get US launch in April on seven carriers

Samsung announced on Wednesday that its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone is launching in the US in April. No specific date was provided by the South Korea-based technology giant -- it's simply up to the carriers.

Samsung specified that the Galaxy S4 will launch on seven different carriers in the US, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless, U.S. Cellular, Cricket and C Spire. Past the Samsung mini-stores in Best Buy, Samsung will push its device in Costco, RadioShack, Sam’s Club, Staples, Target and Walmart.

After Samsung's announcement, the carriers have begun to fill us in on their specifics. T-Mobile was the first to announce it will launch the Galaxy S4 on 24 April for $149.99 down and 24 monthly payments of $24. Customers will be able to take advantage of its "UnCarrier" plans that it has been pushing for a month now.

The nation's third-largest carrier Sprint will get the next-generation flagship on a two-year contract for $249.99 existing subscribers, beginning 27 April. New customers will be able to score it for $149.99 on two year-contract.

The less-known carrier US Cellular has the Galaxy S4 available immediately for $199 on two-year contract. It will ship to customers by the end of April.

We got our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S4 in mid-March and found it be a solid smartphone. The handset will launch in the UK on 26 April, where we expect to get a closer look.

We'll update as we get more information from other carriers.